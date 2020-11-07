S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 388.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after buying an additional 114,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $354.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

