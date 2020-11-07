SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

