SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

