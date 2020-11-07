SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2020

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit