SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 122,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $54.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

