Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Spectrum Brands has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.