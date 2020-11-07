Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.01

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.01 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 6660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 65,003 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

