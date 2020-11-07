Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.01

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.01 and last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 6660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
