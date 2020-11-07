Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lowered by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

SPOT opened at $276.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

