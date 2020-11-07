Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

