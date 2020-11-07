Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.51.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.
