Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $22.51.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.
