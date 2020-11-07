Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 892,447 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Stantec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,941,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,227,000 after buying an additional 287,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 152,675 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stantec by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 146,342 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stantec by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

