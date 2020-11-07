Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.32

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.32 and last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 54460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLC shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

