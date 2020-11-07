Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.52.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

