Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.