Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

SF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

