Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $630.84 million, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 33.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,171,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 546,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 113.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 273,755 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 195,830.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

