Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $87.55 on Friday. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.40.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

