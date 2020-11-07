SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

