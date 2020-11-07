SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

