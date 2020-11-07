Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.07

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 2737694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,603.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,763,998 shares of company stock worth $329,505,367.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 351,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after buying an additional 202,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

