Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

