Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Receives “Buy” Rating from 140166

140166 reissued their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

