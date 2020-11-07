Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.04.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$450.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

