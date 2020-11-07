Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54.62 ($0.71), with a volume of 49404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $65.43 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.59.

In other Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) news, insider Michael Cunningham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

