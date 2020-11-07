Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) (LON:SCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 54.62 ($0.71), with a volume of 49404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.
The company has a market cap of $65.43 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.59.
Surface Transforms Plc (SCE.L) Company Profile (LON:SCE)
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.
