SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $330.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.31.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $313.37 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,543 shares of company stock valued at $17,947,299 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

