Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

SWCH opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 545,600 shares of company stock worth $8,457,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.