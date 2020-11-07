Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $37.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

