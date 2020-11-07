Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Sysco by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

SYY stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

