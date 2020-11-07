T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $127.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.