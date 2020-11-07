TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives €24.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.68 ($29.04).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

TEG opened at €27.14 ($31.93) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €27.18 ($31.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

