Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

