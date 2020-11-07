Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 771.8% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 269,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 238,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

