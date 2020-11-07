Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

