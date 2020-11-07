Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TELDF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

