Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.18 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,162 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

