TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

T stock opened at C$23.32 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

