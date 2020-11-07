Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.07

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.07 and last traded at $112.96, with a volume of 1907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

