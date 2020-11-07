Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.91

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.91 and last traded at $155.80, with a volume of 135684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,037 shares of company stock worth $14,942,086. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

