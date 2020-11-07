Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Thales from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Thales stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

