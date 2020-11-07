The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The AES updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.42 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

