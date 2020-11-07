The AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.23

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 137422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

