The AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.23

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 137422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get The AES alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,703,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,002,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.