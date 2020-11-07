The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

