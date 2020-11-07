The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.
The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $16.93.
The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.
The E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.