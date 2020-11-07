The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.18 ($42.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €33.44 ($39.34) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.48.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.