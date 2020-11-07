The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 2nd

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.
The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.
The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.77.
In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock worth $708,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
