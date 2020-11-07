The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 2nd

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock worth $708,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

