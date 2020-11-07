The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,226 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,946 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,344 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,281,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

