The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MAC opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

