The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.71-0.78 EPS.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 267.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $48.87.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
