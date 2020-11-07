The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.71-0.78 EPS.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 267.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

