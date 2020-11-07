The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.