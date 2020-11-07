The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and $5.29 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00023079 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,184,694 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

