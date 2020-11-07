The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $27,820,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $14,009,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $13,433,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $10,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $8,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $765.00 million, a P/E ratio of -69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

